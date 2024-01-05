Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Autauga Academy vs. Edgewood Academy Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Autauga Academy is on the road versus Edgewood Academy on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga Academy vs. Edgewood Aca. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Elmore, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Elmore County Games Today
Elmore County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallassee High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Autauga County Games Today
The Calhoun High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.