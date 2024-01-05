Autauga Academy is on the road versus Edgewood Academy on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Autauga Academy vs. Edgewood Aca. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Elmore, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games Today

Elmore County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Millbrook, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tallassee High School at Marbury High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Autauga County Games Today

The Calhoun High School at Autaugaville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Autaugaville, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

