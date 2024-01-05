There is an exciting high school game -- Poplar Springs High School vs. Ashford High School -- in Graceville, FL on Friday, January 5, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Ashford vs. Poplar Springs Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Graceville, FL

Graceville, FL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games Today

New Hope High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Stevenson, AL

Stevenson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Graceville High School at Cottondale High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cottondale, FL

Cottondale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Section High School at North Sand Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Higdon, AL

Higdon, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Head High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5

7:45 PM CT on January 5 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games Today

Enterprise High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian School at Houston Academy