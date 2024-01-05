How to Watch the 76ers vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (19-15) on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
76ers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
76ers vs Knicks Additional Info
76ers Stats Insights
- This season, the 76ers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.
- Philadelphia has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The 120.7 points per game the 76ers record are 7.4 more points than the Knicks allow (113.3).
- Philadelphia has a 19-5 record when putting up more than 113.3 points.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
- This season, New York has a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.1% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.
- The Knicks' 115.3 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow.
- New York is 17-8 when it scores more than 110.5 points.
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers are putting up 122.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.4 more points than they're averaging in road games (118.4).
- Philadelphia is giving up 109.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112).
- In terms of total threes made, the 76ers have performed worse in home games this season, making 12.1 treys per game, compared to 12.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37% mark in away games.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average fewer points per game at home (114.9) than away (115.5), but also give up fewer at home (108.4) than away (116.7).
- New York is conceding fewer points at home (108.4 per game) than away (116.7).
- At home the Knicks are collecting 24.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (23.5).
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Furkan Korkmaz
|Questionable
|Illness
|De'Anthony Melton
|Out
|Back
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Malachi Flynn
|Questionable
|Ankle
