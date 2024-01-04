There is high school basketball action in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pickens County High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4

6:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Berry High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at American Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Francis Marion High School at Tuscaloosa Academy