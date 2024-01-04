How to Watch the Troy vs. Georgia Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (3-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Texas State vs Appalachian State
- Louisiana vs Old Dominion
- UL Monroe vs Georgia State
- South Alabama vs Marshall
Troy vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans put up 13.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Eagles give up to opponents (62.5).
- Troy is 3-7 when it scores more than 62.5 points.
- Georgia Southern's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.
- The Eagles score just 0.2 fewer points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (82.5).
- Georgia Southern has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 82.5 points.
- When Troy allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 3-2.
- The Eagles shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Trojans allow defensively.
- The Trojans' 38.9 shooting percentage from the field is five higher than the Eagles have given up.
Troy Leaders
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 43 FG%
- Shaulana Wagner: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Makayia Hallmon: 16 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|SFA
|W 98-78
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-66
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|Georgia State
|L 90-89
|Trojan Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|1/10/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|Trojan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.