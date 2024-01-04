The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (3-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans put up 13.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Eagles give up to opponents (62.5).
  • Troy is 3-7 when it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • Georgia Southern's record is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.
  • The Eagles score just 0.2 fewer points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (82.5).
  • Georgia Southern has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 82.5 points.
  • When Troy allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Eagles shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Trojans allow defensively.
  • The Trojans' 38.9 shooting percentage from the field is five higher than the Eagles have given up.

Troy Leaders

  • Ja'Mia Hollings: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 43 FG%
  • Shaulana Wagner: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
  • Makayia Hallmon: 16 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 SFA W 98-78 F&M Bank Arena
12/21/2023 New Mexico State W 81-66 F&M Bank Arena
12/31/2023 Georgia State L 90-89 Trojan Arena
1/4/2024 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
1/10/2024 Louisiana - Trojan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.