The South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

South Alabama vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars are shooting 43.3% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.3% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.
  • South Alabama is 8-2 when it shoots better than 36.3% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 96th.
  • The Jaguars put up 10.1 more points per game (73.4) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (63.3).
  • South Alabama is 7-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 South Alabama is averaging 22.7 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (61.2).
  • At home, the Jaguars allow 76.7 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.5.
  • Beyond the arc, South Alabama makes fewer triples on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (8.7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (27.5%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Spring Hill W 91-74 Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 Alabama A&M W 83-67 Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Old Dominion W 61-59 Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 Appalachian State - Mitchell Center
1/6/2024 Georgia State - Mitchell Center
1/11/2024 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center

