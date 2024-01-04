Saint Clair County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pell City High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.