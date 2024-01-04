The Nashville Predators, Ryan O'Reilly among them, face the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on O'Reilly's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus this season, in 19:55 per game on the ice, is +1.

In 12 of 38 games this year O'Reilly has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

O'Reilly has a point in 21 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points eight times.

O'Reilly has had an assist in a game 15 times this season over 38 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that O'Reilly goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 38 Games 4 32 Points 1 15 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.