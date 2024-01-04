The Nashville Predators (21-16-1) square off against the Calgary Flames (16-16-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Predators knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-120) Flames (+100) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been a moneyline favorite 14 times this season, and have gone 9-5 in those games.

Nashville is 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Predators' implied win probability is 54.5%.

In 22 of 38 matches this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators vs. Flames Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 117 (14th) Goals 110 (21st) 116 (17th) Goals Allowed 117 (19th) 29 (10th) Power Play Goals 14 (28th) 28 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (4th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Nashville went over four times.

The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Predators' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 117 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Predators are ranked 17th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 116 total goals (3.0 per game).

The team is ranked 17th in goal differential at +1.

