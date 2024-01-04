The Nashville Predators (21-16-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Calgary Flames (16-16-5), who have +105 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Trends

In 22 games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Predators have been victorious in nine of their 14 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.3%).

The Flames have been the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 42.1%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Nashville is 8-5 (winning 61.5% of the time).

Calgary is 5-10 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Ryan O'Reilly 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (-189) Roman Josi 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-167) Filip Forsberg 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-227) 3.5 (+100)

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 7-3 4-5-1 6.2 3.10 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.10 3.00 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.1 3.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.20 2.60 4 12.1% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

