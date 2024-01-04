Perry County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Perry County, Alabama, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
