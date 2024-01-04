The NC State Wolfpack (13-0) will attempt to build on a 13-game win run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Seminoles have won four games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles score 28.9 more points per game (85.2) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (56.3).

Florida State is 11-3 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

NC State is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 85.2 points.

The Wolfpack record 79.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 68.3 the Seminoles allow.

NC State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.

Florida State has a 9-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

This season the Wolfpack are shooting 45.4% from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede.

The Seminoles shoot 43.5% from the field, just 11.6% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Florida State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ South Florida W 66-54 Yuengling Center 12/20/2023 @ Old Dominion W 87-50 Chartway Arena 12/31/2023 @ Virginia W 72-61 John Paul Jones Arena 1/4/2024 Florida State - Reynolds Coliseum 1/7/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum 1/11/2024 Virginia - Reynolds Coliseum

Florida State Schedule