Monroe County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Monroe County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Monroe County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J.U. Blacksher High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Conference: 2A
