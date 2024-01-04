Lauderdale County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lauderdale County, Alabama, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winston County High School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Christian School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
