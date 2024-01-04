Franklin County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franklin County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tharptown High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.