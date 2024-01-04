Fayette County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Fayette County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berry High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Millport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hackleburg High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.