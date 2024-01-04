Dale County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Dale County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barbour County High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
