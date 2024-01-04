Crenshaw County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Crenshaw County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Home High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Home High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brantley High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Opp, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.