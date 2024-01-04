If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Covington County, Alabama today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Florala High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4

6:30 PM CT on January 4 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brantley High School at Opp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Opp, AL

Opp, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Straughn High School