Conecuh County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Conecuh County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
