If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Colbert County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Covenant Christian School at Shoals Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Marion County High School