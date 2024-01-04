Choctaw County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Choctaw County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Choctaw County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Choctaw County High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Dixons Mill, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.