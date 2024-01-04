We have high school basketball action in Calhoun County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cedar Bluff School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 4

5:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 4

5:30 PM CT on January 4 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Wellborn High School