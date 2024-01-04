Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -156)

The 33.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 2.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (11.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -128)

Damian Lillard's 25.4-point scoring average is 2.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 3.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Thursday's over/under (6.5).

He has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Wembanyama on Thursday is 0.4 lower than his season scoring average of 18.9.

He averages 1.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

