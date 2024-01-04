Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Blount County, Alabama today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hayden High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4

7:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oneonta High School at Etowah High School