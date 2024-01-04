Blount County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hayden High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Remlap, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneonta High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Attalla, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
