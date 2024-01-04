Thursday's game between the Auburn Tigers (11-2) and the Tennessee Volunteers (7-5) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with Auburn securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on January 4.

Last time out, the Tigers won on Sunday 79-58 over North Alabama.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 71, Tennessee 65

Auburn Schedule Analysis

Against the Washington State Cougars, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Tigers captured their best win of the season on December 20, a 69-62 home victory.

The Tigers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Auburn has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

The Tigers have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 at home over Washington State (No. 21) on December 20

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 86) on November 30

72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 143) on December 3

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 150) on November 12

67-39 at home over Norfolk State (No. 152) on December 16

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46)

15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (13-for-46) Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.3 FG% JaMya Mingo-Young: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG%

6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG% Sydney Shaw: 8.5 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game with a +223 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.0 points per game (124th in college basketball) and give up 52.8 per contest (15th in college basketball).

The Tigers are averaging 72.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (64.8).

Auburn gives up 51.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 55.8 in road games.

