Thursday's game features the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) clashing at McKale Center (on January 4) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 84-76 victory for Arizona.

The game has no line set.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 84, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-7.6)

Arizona (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 159.4

Arizona's record against the spread so far this season is 10-3-0, and Colorado's is 7-4-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in seven games, while Buffaloes games have gone over seven times. Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (239th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by an average of 13.0 boards. It is collecting 44.2 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.2 per contest.

Arizona makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (81st in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.7 per game while shooting 34.2%.

The Wildcats average 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in college basketball), and allow 84.4 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

Arizona has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.5 per game (250th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (47th in college basketball).

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game, with a +200 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.2 points per game (27th in college basketball) and give up 68.8 per outing (122nd in college basketball).

The 38.8 rebounds per game Colorado accumulates rank 93rd in the nation, 11.3 more than the 27.5 its opponents grab.

Colorado hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (235th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Colorado has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (305th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

