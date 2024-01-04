How to Watch the Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2) host the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won four in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels' 68.1 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 51.7 the Crimson Tide give up.
- Ole Miss has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 51.7 points.
- Alabama has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide put up 77.5 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 52.9 the Rebels allow.
- Alabama is 13-2 when scoring more than 52.9 points.
- When Ole Miss allows fewer than 77.5 points, it is 10-2.
- The Crimson Tide are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 12% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (34.4%).
- The Rebels shoot 41.1% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Crimson Tide allow.
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 55.3 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (50-for-115)
- Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
- Loyal McQueen: 9.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-54
|Foster Auditorium
|12/20/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 99-61
|Foster Auditorium
|12/31/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 91-26
|Foster Auditorium
|1/4/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|1/7/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.