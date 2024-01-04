Alabama vs. Ole Miss January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (9-3) play a fellow SEC team, the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Foster Auditorium. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Alabama Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Marquesha Davis: 12 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Madison Scott: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Snudda Collins: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rita Igbokwe: 5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
