How to Watch the UAB vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (4-8) aim to snap a five-game road losing streak at the UAB Blazers (10-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up 7.3 more points per game (67.6) than the Blazers give up to opponents (60.3).
- Memphis is 3-5 when it scores more than 60.3 points.
- UAB's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.
- The 71.8 points per game the Blazers score are the same as the Tigers allow.
- UAB is 6-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
- Memphis has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Blazers shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Tigers concede defensively.
UAB Leaders
- Mia Moore: 16.9 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Denim DeShields: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)
- Tracey Bershers: 10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (31-for-73)
- Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Maddie Walsh: 7.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53)
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wagner
|W 79-39
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 63-57
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 65-53
|FAU Arena
|1/3/2024
|Memphis
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
