UAB vs. Memphis January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's AAC schedule includes the UAB Blazers (9-2) against the Memphis Tigers (4-7), at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UAB vs. Memphis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UAB Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAB Players to Watch
- Mia Moore: 18.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Bershers: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jade Weathersby: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maddie Walsh: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis Players to Watch
- Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 17.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.