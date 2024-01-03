The Samford Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) play the Chattanooga Mocs (8-3, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Samford Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 10.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Campbell: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 11.5 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.4 BLK Honor Huff: 16.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jan Zidek: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Millin: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Che: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Samford vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison

Samford Rank Samford AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank 4th 90.5 Points Scored 79.6 81st 293rd 75.8 Points Allowed 67.4 100th 85th 38.9 Rebounds 39.4 72nd 85th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 9th 10.7 3pt Made 10.7 9th 5th 20.4 Assists 14.4 127th 334th 14.3 Turnovers 12 197th

