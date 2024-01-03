The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) aim to continue an 11-game winning run when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Mocs allow to opponents.
  • Samford is 11-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 101st.
  • The 90.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.9 more points than the Mocs give up (71.3).
  • When Samford puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 11-0.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Samford has performed better in home games this year, scoring 99.7 points per game, compared to 69.0 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs have been worse at home this season, giving up 75.1 points per game, compared to 74.8 in road games.
  • At home, Samford is sinking 3.2 more threes per game (11.7) than in road games (8.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (44.1%) compared to in away games (31.2%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Belmont W 99-93 Pete Hanna Center
12/19/2023 @ Valparaiso W 79-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Texas Southern W 87-65 Health & PE Arena
1/3/2024 Chattanooga - Pete Hanna Center
1/6/2024 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House
1/11/2024 UNC Greensboro - Pete Hanna Center

