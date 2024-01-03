Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Murphy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 3

6:00 PM CT on January 3 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Citronelle High School at Vigor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3

7:30 PM CT on January 3 Location: Prichard, AL

Prichard, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Chickasaw High School