Macon County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Macon County, Alabama today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notasulga High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
