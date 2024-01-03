Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time out, a 106-98 win over the Spurs, Jackson tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

We're going to look at Jackson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.7 18.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 5.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA -- 27.9 24.4 PR -- 26.3 23.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.2



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Raptors

Jackson is responsible for attempting 17.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.6 per game.

He's made 1.6 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 103.

On defense, the Raptors have allowed 115.2 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors have allowed 43.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 27.3 per contest.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 32 18 8 0 0 4 0 12/29/2022 29 15 5 3 1 2 0

