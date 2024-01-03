The Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) square off against the Toronto Raptors (13-20) as just 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN. The point total is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 231.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in seven of 33 games this season.

Memphis has had an average of 220.1 points in its games this season, 11.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Grizzlies are 13-20-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has been the favorite in 11 games this season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.

This season, Memphis has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 54.5% chance to win.

Grizzlies vs Raptors Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 7 21.2% 106.7 220.7 113.4 228.6 224.5 Raptors 16 48.5% 114 220.7 115.2 228.6 225.2

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Three of Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

At home, Memphis owns a worse record against the spread (4-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-9-0).

The Grizzlies put up 106.7 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 115.2 the Raptors give up.

When Memphis scores more than 115.2 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 13-20 5-6 13-20 Raptors 16-17 8-9 18-15

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Point Insights

Grizzlies Raptors 106.7 Points Scored (PG) 114 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-4 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-5 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 115.2 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 9-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

