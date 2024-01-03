The Memphis Grizzlies (11-22) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (13-20) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN

BSSE and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 113 - Raptors 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 1.5)

Raptors (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-0.0)

Grizzlies (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.9

The Raptors (16-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 39.4% of the time, 9.1% more often than the Grizzlies (13-20-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Toronto is 8-9 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Memphis does it in fewer games (39.4% of the time) than Toronto (54.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 6-5, a better tally than the Raptors have put up (4-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are averaging only 106.7 points per game (worst in NBA), but they've played better on defense, where they are giving up 113.4 points per game (13th-ranked).

Memphis ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is pulling down 42 rebounds per game (24th-ranked in league).

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are dishing out only 24 assists per game (fourth-worst in league).

With 14.7 forced turnovers per game, Memphis ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 22nd in the league by averaging 13.8 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies, who are 12th in the league with 12.8 treys per game, are shooting just 33.2% from three-point land, which is worst in the NBA.

