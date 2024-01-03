Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 130-126 win against the Wizards, Murray totaled 32 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.5 21.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.9 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.8 PRA -- 30.3 31.3 PR -- 25.1 26.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Murray has made 7.9 shots per game, which adds up to 17.9% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 6.3 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.7 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Thunder have given up 113.1 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

The Thunder give up 45.5 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 27.1 per game.

Conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 33 29 4 6 6 0 1

