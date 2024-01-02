For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Yakov Trenin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • Trenin has scored in seven of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in two games versus the Blackhawks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Trenin has zero points on the power play.
  • Trenin's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:15 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:04 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

