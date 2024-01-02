Walker County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Walker County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Curry High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Oakman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
