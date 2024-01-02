The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UAB vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • UAB is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Blazers are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 41st.
  • The 77.5 points per game the Blazers average are the same as the Roadrunners give up.
  • UAB has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 79.2 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UAB performed better at home last year, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Blazers gave up 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.6.
  • UAB averaged 7.3 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% when playing at home and 36.7% on the road.

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Montevallo W 92-56 Bartow Arena
12/22/2023 Drake W 79-78 Bartow Arena
12/29/2023 UNC Asheville W 90-85 Bartow Arena
1/2/2024 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
1/7/2024 South Florida - Bartow Arena
1/14/2024 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

