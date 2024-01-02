The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UAB vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

UAB is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Blazers are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 41st.

The 77.5 points per game the Blazers average are the same as the Roadrunners give up.

UAB has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 79.2 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UAB performed better at home last year, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Blazers gave up 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.6.

UAB averaged 7.3 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% when playing at home and 36.7% on the road.

