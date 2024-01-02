Saint Clair County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Clair County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pell City High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
