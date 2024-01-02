Mobile County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Mobile County, Alabama today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murphy High School at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Prichard, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Luke's Episcopal School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vigor High School at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blount High School at Theodore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Theodore, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
