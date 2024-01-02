Marshall County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Guntersville High School at Albertville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Asbury High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School