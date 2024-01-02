Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 2?
Can we anticipate Luke Evangelista scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Evangelista stats and insights
- In four of 36 games this season, Evangelista has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted two shots in two games against the Blackhawks this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Evangelista averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.