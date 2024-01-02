At FedExForum on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and BSSW.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 7.0 points per game with a -227 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.8 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 113.8 per outing (14th in the league).

The Spurs have a -384 scoring differential, falling short by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 111.3 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 123.3 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

The two teams average 218.1 points per game combined, 14.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up 237.1 points per game combined, 4.6 more points than the total for this matchup.

Memphis has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

San Antonio has covered 12 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Grizzlies and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +10000 +5000 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

