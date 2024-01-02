Fayette County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Fayette County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
