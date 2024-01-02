Etowah County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Etowah County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Asbury High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Susan Moore High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Southside, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
