Duke vs. Syracuse: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 2
The Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 as 14.5-point underdogs. The Blue Devils have won four games in a row. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Duke vs. Syracuse Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Duke
|-14.5
|151.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duke vs Syracuse Betting Records & Stats
- The Blue Devils' ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.
- Duke has played as a favorite of -1400 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The Blue Devils have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Syracuse has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Orange have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Syracuse has an 11.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Duke vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|4
|36.4%
|83.3
|161.7
|66.7
|137.1
|147.3
|Syracuse
|5
|41.7%
|78.4
|161.7
|70.4
|137.1
|150.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Duke vs Syracuse Insights & Trends
- The Blue Devils score 12.9 more points per game (83.3) than the Orange allow (70.4).
- Duke has a 6-4 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when scoring more than 70.4 points.
- The Orange put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.7 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- Syracuse is 5-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall when it scores more than 66.7 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|6-5-0
|5-2
|6-5-0
|Syracuse
|5-7-0
|0-0
|5-7-0
Duke vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duke
|Syracuse
|16-0
|Home Record
|11-7
|4-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|68.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.7
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.